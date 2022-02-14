•Commissions Dejavu Hotel

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has disclosed that more industries and investments are springing up in the state as a result of the enabling environment and the necessary infrastructural development created by his administration.

He explained that the development has lifted hundreds of the teeming youths out of the gulf of joblessness.

The Governor said his administration will continue to attract genuine investments into the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who said his administration has identified tourism as one of the areas where the State has huge potential, noted that serious investors are working with his government to take advantage of the hospitality industry in the State.

He spoke on Monday at the grand opening of Dejavu Hotel and Suites, Elshadai Road, Alagbaka, Akure.

The Governor stressed that infrastructural development, establishment of sustainable industries and entrepreneurship are part of the major policy thrusts in line with the Second Term REDEEMED programme of his administration.

While assuring that his government will not depart from the path of progress and development, Governor Akeredolu said adequate infrastructural development is sine-qua-non to the establishment of sustainable industries and entrepreneurship development in any society.

“This informed our decision to embark on massive infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts of the State. Under our watch, Ondo State has literally become a great construction site.

“One important step we have also taken to encourage potential investors in Ondo State is the boost we have brought to air travel by securing daily flights to Akure by Overland Airline and by bringing to Ondo State, Airpeace Airline and Green Africa Airline to be flying daily to Akure from Abuja and Lagos. This has, in a great way, reduced the security challenges investors have to face plying our roads,” he said.

Governor Akeredolu also reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for insecurity and criminality.

He said: “It is for this reason that we have continued to give necessary support to the Amotekun Corps to enable them remain on top of their game in Ondo State.

“We can say with all confidence that through the collaborative effort of Amotekun with our regular security agencies, incidences of criminality have been reduced considerably in our State.

“We shall continue to work in synergy with all our security agencies in the State to ensure that the security architecture remains strong and continues to secure the frontiers of Ondo State. Let me also call on the private sector to join the government in the funding of our security agencies operating in our State.”

The event was attended by the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye; members of the State Executive council led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale; Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi; and other members of the state Assembly; royal fathers among several other dignitaries.

