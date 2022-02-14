PRESS RELEASE

This is to inform the general public that the 25th Anniversary and 4th International Breast Cancer Symposium of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) has been scheduled to hold from Thursday 13th to Saturday 15th of October, 2022.

Given the COVID-19 realities, the paid Conference will run both virtually and physically in the city of Ibadan, Oyo , Nigeria, with the theme; CLOSING THE DATA GAP FOR PRECISION CANCER CONTROL.

All Covid 19 protocols will be fully observed at the event.

Registration commences in April 2022.

The mode of registration and fees will be made public in due course.

Interested participants are advised to visit our website for updates on the conference.

It is celebrating 25 years of impact on breast cancer control in Nigeria.

BRECAN: … giving hope, saving lives!

www.brecansymposium.com

Signed:

Rowland Onyeukwu

National PRO

Ambassador ToluTaiwo

National President

Her Excellency Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

First Lady of Ondo State and

Founder