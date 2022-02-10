•Says His Administration Will Not Touch LG Funds

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has distributed 18 Units of JMC Pick Up utility vehicles for the use of the 18 Local Government Chairmen across the state.

The Governor also handed over three Pick Up vehicles to the State Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun”, as part of his administration’s efforts to boost security operation in the state.

The vehicles were handed over to the council chairmen and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, who doubles as the Commander of the Amotekun corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure on Thursday.

Governor Akeredolu explained that the vehicles were bought and distributed to the local government chairmen in order to ensure smooth operations at the local government level.

Recall that the Governor last year commissioned and distributed 18 units of SEM–919 Motor Graders for the usage of the 18 local governments in the state.

Arakunrin Akeredolu disclosed that his administration will never touch money meant for the local governments but will continue to ensure that the funds are properly used.

He said the vehicles distributed were bought from money which was saved from the local government fund, particularly remaining fund gathered after payment of workers.

Governor Akeredolu warned that the vehicles are not meant for individuals, stressing that they are bought for the local councils for the use of the chairmen.

He charged the chairmen to use the vehicles very well, adding that it should be used for work purposes.

“To the Local Government Chairmen, I want to congratulate you. Under the able leadership of the Deputy Governor and your commissioner, they have done well. You chose to find a way for us to be able to buy these vehicles. I advised that you save up for sometime and we arrange for these vehicles to come and you complete payment on installment. I am glad that you only have one installment to complete it now.

“These vehicles are not for any individual. We have not bought vehicle for any Individual. We have bought these vehicles for each local government. And for the chairman to use. Use these vehicles very well. You are chairman today, but you may not be tomorrow. Use it very well. Because when you leave, you are not taking it away.

“When you leave here, get to ODIRS, get the vehicles registered in the name of the local government. Put the number plate there for all to see. Don’t cover number plates. Any vehicle that the number is covered, Amotekun will impound it. We have discussed it at the security council. Only Governor and the Deputy Governor are allowed. Get the number of headquarters of each of the local government,” he said.

Governor Akeredolu also disclosed that the three vehicles bought for Amotekun from the local government savings were important due to the roles of government in security, adding that since the local government is a tier of government, it has to be involved.

“The essence of this is for all of us to know that we are not forcing anything on anyone. The money you have now, use it to clear the road verges. These vehicles are for you to work and it can go on any terrain,” he noted.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended the Governor for his transparency in the local government administration.

He said: “Since the inception of this administration, you have never touched local government money. When I presented that we needed to save their money for capital project, you graciously approved. Part of that is what we used to purchase these vehicles for the smooth operation of local government in the state. 18 units for local governments and three for Amotekun corps.”

The chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ondo State chapter, and Chairman, Akoko Southwest local government, Hon. Augustine Oloruntogbe, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked Governor Akeredolu for always supporting the local council chairmen in the state.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

February 10, 2022.

📷 Blessed Michael