Steve Ovirih.

The family of Princess Oladunni Odu, Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG) has been added to as a new grand child, Aniya Omoremi Oladunni, daughter of Mr and Mrs. Tunde Fisayo joins the family.

A grand child christening of the baby held at the Alagbaka residence of Princess Odu where the priest who coordinated the naming ceremony admonished parents to always take good care of their children as such has gains for the parents in their old age. The Cleric congratulated Princess Odu whom she described as a committed parent and a caring mother.

The reception that followed was high octane and classy and dignitaries of worth and substance in Ondo State were on ground to felicitate Princess Odu and her family over the arrival of baby Omoremi Tunde Fisayo.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and His Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa led Ondo State Exco to the event. Others who graced the event to identify and celebrate with Princess Odu were Pastor Femi Agagu, Commissioner for Education,

Chief Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Chairman APC Ondo State, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye, Deputy Speaker , Ondo State House of Assembly, Pastor John Adeyemo, Ondo State Head of Service, Justice Akeredolu, Former Chief Judge of Ondo State, Mr. Aragbaye, Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor, Prof. Adedayo Faduyile, Special Adviser on Health Matter to Ondo State Governor, Hon. Wole Ogunmolasuyi, Hon. Gbegudu, Mr. Tolu Adegbie, Chair Ondo State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr. Babajide Akeredolu, DG PPMU, Justice and Mrs. Odusola, and many others.