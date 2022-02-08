Steve Ovirih.

Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAS) in Ondo State have been directed to key into the ideal of institutionalising ‘ the one administration ‘ concept in line with the REDEEMED AGENDA of the APC led government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

This directive was contained in a Communique by the Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, presented at the end of a three- day retreat for accounting officers and political office holders held at Owo.

In the communique , it was stated that Ondo State Government will commence the implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) to end revenue leakages and boost the states revenue drive. It was stressed that efforts must be made to expand Ondo State revenue resources and revenue collection will be automated.

The REDEEMED AGENDA of Gov. Akeredolu has as its focus economic growth , increase in agricultural

drive as a bastion of the economy, educational growth both in primary and post primary levels , and many more.