..reiterates commitment to increase fish production as an Aquaculturist

..advocates Alumni Association’s contribution to Alma Mater

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has identified practicability of the knowledge and the skills acquired in the higher institutions as a major factor for national development.

Mrs Akeredolu stated this today in her office, when Scholars from the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), paid her courtesy visits.

The Governor’s Wife, Aquaculturist and PhD student in the department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Technology of FUTA, decried the rate at which Nigerians acquired educational and professional skills without putting it into practice for the nation to be self-sufficient.

She said: “I’m a practicing fish farmer. I believe that the knowledge we have acquired in the University should be applied to solve our problems. One of the problems we are facing in this country is our inability to feed ourselves; so, when you study a course like fishery, you should be able to produce it and strive to make it affordable”.

While expressing her commitment to contribute to the increase in the production of fish, Mrs Akeredolu, Founder of Aquatek Farms, called for attitudinal change in transforming knowledge into practical.

Responding to the challenges facing schools like FUTA, that are supposed to provide society with locally produced products, Mrs. Akeredolu advised that institutions should seek the help of Alumni associations to bring about desired development.

According to her: ” I will like to advise that you also reach out to the Alumni associations, because these days, the alumni associations are doing a lot, or you called upon those who are really doing well to contribute.

” Like I tell people, when you hear about Harvard, it’s the alumni of Harvard that place Harvard on such a high pedestal, people might be thinking maybe it’s the government that’s funding them, no! a lot is being done by alumni of such institution.

You should begin to emulate the sustainability format those ones are using; they don’t rely on government 100%. So, keep on intensifying your efforts in drawing the interest of alumni to do one or two things”.

Earlier in her address, the Dean of the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology,(SAAT), Prof. Mrs. Oluwatooyin Osundahunsi, had appreciated the First Lady for her support for the institution and for making it her choice for the PhD programme.

She informed that the school had concluded plan to establish a standard university farm where students of the SAAT would have practical knowledge.

The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, (FAT), led by its Head, Dr. (Mrs) Olamide Olawusi-Peters, had earlier on visited the First Lady, separately, to appreciate her studentship.

By Mary Agidi

Special Assistant on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Feb., 8th, 2022.