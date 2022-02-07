Encomiums were today showered on the former commissioner of women affairs in Ondo State Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole as she empowered two men from her foundation, MyChoice with motorcycles in order to help tackle transportation challenges.

This is coming barely few months after over 750 women and elderly women benefited from a similar gestures as part of effort to help grow their business.

Speaking at MYCHOICE Headquarter in Akure, Princess Omowunmi who said she was very happy noted that her passion has always been to enrich lives and that through the foundation she has able to impact lives even though she is not wealthy.

Princess Omowunmi while noting that giving to people and impacting lives is something she has been doing since she was young, said it has a way of making one’s life better

She however advised the people to be happy with their life and praise God in whatever situation they find themselves.

The Akure Princess also urged the beneficiaries not to commercialize the motorcycles but to use them for their mobility because of the challenges of transportation with rural communities.