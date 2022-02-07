A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, and an aspirant in the 2023 House of Representatives race in Akoko South East /South West Federal Constituency, Hon. Adeyeri Stephen Kunle, ASK, has called for more participation of individuals in community development.

Adeyeri stated this during the investiture of Chiefs and commissioning of 8.9km rural electrification project implemented by his company, Skystep Group at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Iwaro-Oka in Akoko South West Local Government of Ondo State over the weekend.

He noted that community development should be the priority of every individual and collective responsibility, in order to compliment the efforts of the government.

‘’ While we acknowledged the immense efforts made by the State government in meeting the yearnings of the people, we recognized that each individual, corporate otganisations and institutions within and outside government have an important role to play, and I resolved to do my part, to fulfill my calling and to build on the legacy of giving back to our people. ’’

Adeyeri expressed joy while donating the 8.9km electrification project which serves the people in Iwaro Oka and Etioro axis in Akoko South West local government.

The donor of the rural electrification project, said the welfare of his people is his priority and urged everyone to support in building a befitting recreation center for development of the town.

He said: ‘We have continually worked towards enhancing the living conditions of our people and this project, is one of those numerous initiatives we have designed to execute in our Federal constituency.’

‘I am glad to officially present this electrification project to my constituents who have shown much solidarity to our commitment to the re-building process of the Federal constituency.’

‘We shall not relent in our efforts at putting smiles on our people and transforming the federal constituency into an el-dorado.’

Speaking at the event, the Olubaka Of Oka, Oba Adebori Adeleye, noted that development of any society is largely dependent on the people and prayed for more of such gesture from the donor of the 8.9km rural electrification,

Oba Adeleye also charged well meaning people in the society to always see the call to serve as a Divine assignment and an opportunity to put smiles on the faces of the people around them.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the event praised the philanthropic gesture of Adeyeri who singlehandedly sponsored the rural electrification project in Akoko South West.

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese in Akoko, Rt.Rev. Bada expressed joy at the commitment of the newly installed Baba Ewe, Hon. Adeyeri to community development and called on other privileged people in the society to give back to their different communities.

He pointed out that if everyone decided to give back to the society, the burden on government would be reduced.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Prof Olugbenga Ige described the project as laudable contributions to rural development.

He noted that rural projects should not be left in the hands of government, but the collective efforts of everyone .

Ige also solicited supports of every prominent sons and daughters of Akoko in the development of the University community in Akungba.

The event played host to Royal fathers in Akoko, prominent politicians,religious leaders , wishers and friends.