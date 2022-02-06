As today marks the global day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation, Ondo State First Lady, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu has called on Nigerians across gender and age to see the need to develop investments and programmes that can support the cause of ending female genital mutilation in Nigeria.

The theme of the global day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation this year is “Accelerating investments to end female genital mutilation” which will entail investing in programmes to provide services and response for those affected and those at risk .”

Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu in her speech marking the world zero tolerance to female genital mutilation day 2022 said she is committed to ensuring that this primitive practice is ended or better still reduced to the barest minimum in Ondo state.

Listen to Ondo State First Lady speech below: