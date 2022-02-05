Friday,4th of February 2022, BRECAN joined other members of the Coalition Against Cancer in Nigeria, (CACIN)Oyo State in conjunction with the Oyo state Ministry of Health to mark the World Cancer Day in Ibadan the Oyo state Capital.

The event was marked with a walk against cancer.

The walk started from Bodija Market, where members went into the market to sensitize market men and women.

Afterwards, the team walked from Aare, Bodija to the Oyo state Secretariat where a press briefing was held at the board room of the Ministry of Health.

The Coalition group was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Mufutau Adebisi Ayoola on behalf of the Commissioner of Health. During the press briefing, he thanked the Coalition for coming together to compliment the efforts of the state government in fighting cancer in the state and promised that the current administration in the state is prepared to support with everything necessary to make this fight against cancer a victorius one. He also informed the Coalition and the press that the government has put out a routine breast and servical screening programme at the State Hospital Adeoyo,Yemetu with plans to expand the reach. The cost is highly subsidized and a special discount of 50 percent has been approved from 7th of February to the end March, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the Coalition, Dr. Olusola-Taiwo Omolara who is the Chairperson of the Coalition, thanked the ministry for the support and appealed for more. She requested that the Coalition be always carried along in the ministry’s cancer programmes.

The National President of BRECAN, Amb. Tolu Taiwo in her remark stated that the partnership between the Ministry and the Coalition must be strengthened. She called for routine cancer programmes including screening, to run all through year.

Pastor Sanmi who supported the Coalition this year called on the the Ministry and the Coalition to also focus on childhood cancers which he said is on the increase. According to him, Akanimo Cancer Foundation is named after a Akanimo a young boy who died of cancer.

Mr. Promise Ihezie, the COO of BRECAN Ibadan centre, advocated for improved funding in cancer control and Management. He appealed to the state to consider including Cancer Care in the health insurance scheme, stating that this will help in ensuring cushioning the effect of cost of treatment on patients.

In his response, the Perm Sec. Dr. Ayoola promised to convey the concerns to the appropriate quarters. He promised that there will be more collaboration between the Ministry and the Coalition. Dr. Ayoola also revealed that the state under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde has put in a medical support fund to help indigent citizens of the state. He however decried the attempt by some people to fraudulently obtain money from the state using such means.

Before departing the Secretariate, Some Members of the Coalition led by the Chairperson, Dr. Olusola-Taiwo Omolara paid a thank you visit to the Commissioner Dr. Taiwo Olabode Ladipo in his office. He thanked the members and promised the continued support of the government of Oyo state.