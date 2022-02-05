Press Release

Ondo State Government, through the newly- established Agency Against Female Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV), will join the rest of the world to mark the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation with live programme, schools’ visitation and sensitisation activities.

OSAA GBV, chaired by the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, will be live on OSRC where stakeholders from various religious, health, cultural spheres will exchange views on the prevailing issues of FGM in Ondo state. Schools’ visitation will also be made to sensitise future parents on the dangers of engaging in FGM.

The agency was established in 2021 after the signing into law the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP) by Governor Akeredolu as a strategic and holistic approach to catering for victims of Gender-based violence in Ondo state.

The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation holds on 6th February 2022 as part of the United Nation’s efforts to eradicate Female Gender Mutilation.

This year’s theme, “Accelerating Investment to End Female Genital Mutilation” speaks to the primacy of investing in programmes that will provide services and supportive response to victims and those at its risk, enforcing laws and fortifying institutional capacity to stop female genital mutilation.

It should be stressed, however, that female genital mutilation has no medical benefit whatsoever. It is rather a violation of the fundamental rights of women and girls.

It is a dangerous practice that negatively impacts the general health, childbearing capabilities and educational opportunities of girls and women.

OSAA- GBV was established to, among the things, draw up policies & programmes to ensure the elimination of all forms of sexual and gender-based violence in the State, ensure maximum protection for victims of SGBV in the State, provide effective reliefs for victims, including but not limited to giving medical, shelter, psychological and psychosocial support.

The agency is also saddled with the charge to increase public awareness on SGBV, ensure prosecution of SGBV- related cases in the state and provide emergency services as it relates to SGBV, monitor and evaluate all gender-based violence projects in the state, coordinate and supervise activities for the establishment and operations of sexual assault referral centres and shelters for victims of violence.

Members of the public are urged to keep tabs on the programme lined up for the all-important day as it promises to deliver significant benefits.

Signed:

Oluwatobi I Fademi,

Senior Special Assistant, Media (WoG)

05/02/22