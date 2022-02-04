..as Monarch lauds founder’s commitment, shares cancer experience

In tandem with the theme of this year’s World Cancer Day, “Close the Cancer Care Gap”, the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, Ondo State chapter, on Friday, engaged in market outreaches in Ore, the Odigbo Local government headquarters, to enlighten the people about cancer control.

BRECAN, had on Thursday, visited Ese-Odo local government area of the state, where members of the association sensitised residents of the riverine communities, as a pre-event activity to mark the February 4 World Cancer Day.

The State Chairperson of BRECAN, Mrs. Chinyere Nneke-Iyke, expressed satisfaction on the Ese-Odo outreaches, as she informed that majority of the communities visited were oblivious of the Cancer disease.

She said: “We visited Agadagba Obon and Arogbo to sensitised them. We are happy to say that we have recorded success because we learned that in the history of these communities, this is the first time cancer sensitisation is getting to them.

“And when we did our data collection we realized that less than 3% have ever heard of cancer”.



The day two activity of BRECAN, featured market outreaches in Ore, the Odigbo Local government headquarters and was rounded off with a townhall sensitisation meeting, held at the local government Secretariat, Odigbo.

The Chairman and Royal father of the day, Akogbe of Ajue Kingdom, HRH, Oba Bamidele Akinwe, commended the founder of BRECAN and First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for the cancer awareness creation.

The Monarch, who shared his bitter experience of how he lost his blood to the disease, due to late diagnosis, urged individuals to take the opportunity of BRECAN’s awareness campaign for early detection, to prevent needless death.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of the local government, Mrs. Margret Akinsuroju, appreciated the First Lady for choosing Odigbo as the host.

Her words: “You would recall that, in the past, women usually died of Breast Cancer disease without being noticed or even when noticed, proper and adequate treatment were not given.

“These factors led to the unnecessary and untimely death of many promising young women all over the world. It was in view of the above fact and the visionary nature of the First Lady of Ondo State, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu to initiate the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria. We wish her a million thanks for this laudable initiative”.

Highlights of the event, included health talk on cancer, which was delivered by Dr. Olaniyi Johnson, demonstration of Breast Self Examination(BSE), by BRECAN members to students of Ajue Grammar school in attendance, and panel discussion on what could be done to close the gap in cancer care.

In attendance were members of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees, FOWOSO, led by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs. Temitope Daniyan, the Olori Susan Adedara, Queen of Oworopo of Apahun, female students, members of Team Survivor Nigeria, representatives of the Ministries of Education and Health, and the World Health Organization.

Mrs Temitope Daniyan in her own contribution as a panelist, enjoined women to prioritize their health by being conscious of any unusual changes in their body and seek immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, the representative of WHO, Mr. Moses Adewale, disclosed the readiness and commitment of the organization to support the Ondo First Lady’s vision of providing cancer diagnosis and treatment for about 5,000 individuals.

By Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Feb., 4th, 2022.

📷 Kemi Ramak & Gbenga Fasakin