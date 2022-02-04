



Offers efficiency, streamlined system and advanced controls



Since the time when LG launched its first residential air conditioner in 1968, the company has worked to continuously enhance its technological innovation and reliability.

As a result of sustained improvement, LG VRF launched the first generation of MULTI V in 2006 and achieved significant development.

With the best-in-class compressor technology and innovation applied to every part and control solution, MULTI V has evolved to be one of the world’s most efficient and reliable VRF solutions.

The first and second generations of MULTI V boasted inverter technology and non-ozone depleting technology, while MULTI V III was produced with cutting edge tech like oil return with HiPORTM and double compression features with mid-pressure refrigerant allowed by Vapor Injection. The innovative technologies of MULTI V’s fourth generation brought about product leadership in efficiency. Its smart load control adjusts with the outdoor temperature, while optimizing refrigeration management and heat exchange for both cooling and heating.

MULTI V’s wide range of VRF solutions satisfies various building types and sizes. MULTI V S’s size discharge was designed for small to mid-sized buildings while MULTI V Water is a water-cooled VRF solution with variable water flow control technology.

In 2017, the ultimate VRF solution was introduced with MULTI V 5. This generation has fully improved its technological potential with the powerful and reliable yet economical Ultimate Inverter Compressor, effective corrosion resistance with the Black Fin coating and enlarged fans. Dual Sensing Control offers the most pleasant indoor environment while minimizing unnecessary energy loss by sensing both temperature and humidity to efficiently manage cooling, heating and part load.

According to the General Manager, Air Solution Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, said, MULTI V 5 has been designed for the ultimate efficiency, performance, flexibility, comfort and control, ensuring the most pleasant indoor experience.



The Multi V5 represents the next generation in the popular LG Multi V family and is available from 6- to 42-tons, with a choice of three-phase 208/230V, 460V or 575V electrical power as heat recovery/heat pump outdoor units. Its operation’s impressive heat operating range reaches -30°C to withstand Canadian seasonality. New to the Multi V line-up are the single frame 16-, 18-, and 20-ton units; the 20-ton unit representing the largest tonnage in the smallest, single frame footprint on the market today. As a smaller and lighter solution, the Multi V 5 20-ton not only reduces footprint requirements, but also helps to reduce installation costs.

While the footprint of the Multi V 5 is reduced, its performance has increased. The Multi V 5 features Advanced Smart Load Control that proactively addresses the impact of pending weather changes by recognizing sensible and latent heat to ensure optimal comfort for all building occupants. The Multi V 5 also features LG Intelligent Heating technology that defrosts as needed rather than responding once frost has reached a preset point. On top of active response capabilities, the Multi V 5 also features a new biomimetic fan design that draws from nature’s design and enables the unit to operate more efficiently and increase airflow while reducing the perceived noise level by approximately 20 percent.

Additional features of the LG Multi V 5 include:

Dual Sensing Control

Dual Sensing Control helps the air conditioning unit evaluate climate conditions down to the smallest detail. Unlike conventional VRF air conditioners which only track temperature, the Multi V 5 measures both temperature and humidity levels for outdoor and indoor environments. This comprehensive understanding of multiple climate conditions helps the solution determine its parameters to achieve optimal energy efficiency and maximum indoor comfort levels.

Ultimate Inverter Compressor

The Ultimate Inverter Compressor offers unrivalled efficiency, reliability and durability. Improving on the 15 to 150 Hz operational range of its predecessor, it operates from 10 Hz to 165 Hz. This widened range increases part load efficiency and enhances the Multi V 5’s ability to maintain the desired temperature. The Multi V 5 features an enhanced bearing system layered with PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) – an advanced material normally used in airplane engines – this efficient infrastructure allows the Multi V 5 to operate for sustained periods in low oil conditions. In addition, the Multi V 5’s Smart Oil Management uses sensors to check the compressor’s oil balance in real time, minimizing unnecessary oil recovery operation.

Large Capacity ODU

With an innovative biomimetic fan, 4-sided heat exchanger, and improved compressor performance, the Multi V 5’s efficiency and capacity have each been enhanced, making it possible for a single ODU to reach 20 TON. Utilizing research from the Seoul National University’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, the engineers behind the Multi V 5 drew on inspiration from humpback whale flippers when designing the fan.

Moreover, the solution’s advanced biomimetic fan significantly increases wind capacity.

Additional information on the complete portfolio of LG’s VRF air conditioning systems can be found at https://www.lg.com/africa/business/air-solution

MULTI V M – modular VRF from LG

The MULTI V M model is a modular type VRF (variable refrigerant flow system), in which the outdoor unit is divided into a compressor module and a module with a heat exchanger, which allows installation in indoor areas. It is suitable for projects where outdoor units have to be installed inside buildings or in buildings with roofs where it is difficult to provide outdoor space.

Installation of an additional frame or ceiling structure is not necessary due to the reduced weights of the individual modules. Thus, the heat exchange module can be installed in a suspended ceiling, and the compressor – on the floor in the room. This makes compressor replacement easier and the service and maintenance of the product more convenient.

The low noise level of both the compressor module and the heat exchange allows them to be installed in work rooms without creating discomfort in them.

For comparison – the noise from human conversation is equal to 50 dB, and Multi V M generates about 46 dB of noise.

Multi V M allows the connection of up to 10 indoor units that can operate independently of each other. The maximum distance between the compressor module and the heat exchange module is 30 m, and the maximum distance between the indoor units and the compressor module reaches 70 m. The device is very convenient to control, as it can connect to a Wi-Fi controller and control via phone from anywhere in the world with the LG Smart ThinQ platform.

Each modular VRF of LG is compatible with the company’s central controllers, and can also be connected to building BMS systems through third-party controllers.

