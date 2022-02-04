Technology is altering art in intriguing and novel ways. Like technology, the art of the future will have no boundaries, providing unmatched expression through the visual, aural and also haptic, encapsulated in compelling virtual reality experiences. Technology, or, more broadly, technological innovation, has always resulted in the ability to reflect on the world, create, and engage.

For innovators, the concept of generative or collaborative art-making between man and technology has served as a continuing source of inspiration. We must reimagine a better life that we all deserve as we fast approach human-AI coexistence.

LG Electronics is one electronic player that has continued to integrate technology and art elements to create a new experience that will engage more people across the world.

According to Mr. Jiung Park, General Manager, Home Appliances Division at LG Electronics West Africa, LG is focused on delivering customer-centric solutions that will better the life of everyone.

“Consumers today deserve to live simpler, more fulfilling lives, and that’s what drives us at LG to innovate every day. We are committed to finding ways to improve life, despite the challenges we all encounter on a daily basis”, Mr. Park said.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, LG Electronics (LG) unveiled a variety of technologies, all of which were aimed to make life more pleasurable, less challenging, and more convenient on a daily basis. LG’s OLED evo C2 Series, PuriCare AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, Soundbar S95QR, and Washer and Dryer Pair are among the life-enhancing items featured in the new thematic campaign tagged “The Better Life You Deserve.”

LG OMNIPOD

LG is always working on future breakthroughs to give consumers a brighter tomorrow to look forward to. These inventions will improve our way of life in the future.

At CES 2022, the futuristic LG OMNIPOD mobility concept vehicle crosses the lines between home and car. LG OMNIPOD is an on-the-go extension of one’s personal living area that can be used as a home office, entertainment center, or even a lounge, demonstrating LG’s dedication to future mobility. LG OMNIPOD shows how a person can get more done in the future when working remotely doesn’t have to imply working from home.

LG Objet TV

LG’s recently introduced Objet TV is a lifestyle product that aims to capture a slice of the luxury TV market. The LG Objet TV has a changeable cloth cover that looks like a canvas and blends well with any room’s simple decor. LG’s gentle use of neutral hues is reflected in the Objet TV, which offers sophistication, visual harmony, and an engaging indoor watching experience.

The LG Objet TV (model 65Art90) includes a cloth cover that can be adjusted to reflect a chosen list of lifestyle functions. In comparison, Samsung’s The Frame TV shows artwork even when the TV is turned off. The LG Objet TV offers a Full View mode for displaying artwork in Gallery mode. It also boasts the Line View feature, which turns the TV into a smart display for various content such as information, music, calendar, and more. The fabric cover is replaceable and will be available in three colors, marking a significant departure from LG’s usual design.

It comes with a 65-inch OLED screen, an 80-watt, 4.2-channel sound system, and the required processor. Certain details concerning the Objet TV, such as cost and availability, have yet to be revealed though.

LG’s OLED evo C2 Series

After debuting its higher-brightness OLED “Evo” panel on the G1 in 2021, the G2 and more mainstream C2 will adopt Evo this year. LG claims that the G2 will outperform the C2 in terms of peak brightness thanks to a mix of brightness booster algorithms and improved heat dissipation from the TV’s components.

However, the C2 should still surpass the CX from two years ago.

The all-new Brightness Booster has evolved SELF-LIT PiXELS. The display is brighter than ever thanks to AI algorithms powered by the powerful 9 Gen5 AI Processor. The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition’s exceptional picture quality is due to this innovative technology, which produces deeper shades of darkness and brighter highlights to display remarkable levels of detail and clarity.

The C series will get a new 42-inch OLED display that the company believes will be ideal for compact bedrooms, offices, or gamers in cramped quarters. (The smallest LG OLED was previously 48 inches.) The G series now includes a gigantic 97-inch 4K variant. LG has already released 83-inch 4K and 88-inch 8K TVs, but a new massive OLED is now available.

Awards & Recognitions at CES 2022

LG received around 150 prizes and praises from various publications during this year’s CES event, which was the first-ever physical/virtual hybrid CES event.

24 CES Innovation Awards and the 2022 CES Editor’s Choice awards were among the highest prizes bestowed by USA TODAY’s consumer product reviews division, Reviewed. The most-awarded brands by USA TODAY/Reviewed were LG’s OLED evo C2 Series, PuriCare AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, Soundbar S95QR, and Washer and Dryer Pair, which were picked based on four essential criteria: innovation, technology, design, and value.

LG’s newest line of OLED TVs extended its CES dominance as one of, if not the most-awarded TVs at CES again this year, as a pioneer and global leader in OLED technology. For picture quality, performance, and new screen sizes, LG OLED TVs received top-tier accolades and honors. LG’s new 42-inch OLED evo C2 Series and 97-inch OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series, both incorporating LG’s OLED evo technology, were among the highly regarded TV models honored by industry-leading publications such as Business Insider, Mashable, and Gear Patrol. LG’s 42-inch OLED evo C2 Series was also featured in The Verge’s Best of CES Awards 2022, where it was noted as one of the staff’s favorite announcements.