Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, received the news of the accident In Akungba-Akoko which claimed the lives of residents including students, with a heavy heart.

The Governor said the incident was not expected given the steps that had been taken to forestall such occurrence after the incessant accidents that have claimed indigenes and students lives in the past.

In clear terms, Governor Akeredolu had ordered that a barricade be mounted at the troubled portion of the road to prevent heavy duty trucks from plying that route.

The Governor, while commiserating with the people of Akungba Akoko as well as the family of the victims, expressed disappointment over people’s penchant for money over lives.

“It is disheartening that some people have turned the barricade mounted by government to prevent these heavy trucks from plying the road, into a money-making venture. If people truly value lives, and understand that whatever money you made at the expense of people’s lives is blood money. This particular incident was highly avoidable.

“On several occasions, I have visited Akungba Akoko on the heels of incessant accidents. As part of our temporary solution to the situation, a barricade was mounted. It was expected that no heavy duty vehicle would ply that road again. However, we have received reports that some residents of the town open this barricade for heavy duty trucks to pass for a token.” the Governor regretted.

The Governor, therefore, warned all community leaders, youth leaders or representatives, and other residents of the town to immediately desist from the unwholesome act of flaunting the Governor’s directive by opening this barricade for articulated trucks.

Governor Akeredolu said government will henceforth, deploy armed security personnel to man this barricade and deal decisively with anyone found opening this barricade for articulated trucks.

Arakunrin Akeredolu assured that construction of the bad portion of the road will commence in no distance time as the design for the road is ready. The road, being a Federal road, shall not impair Mr Governor’s determination to save lives.

Governor Akeredolu expressed concern over the needless death of the residents, especially students whose dreams and aspirations have been cut short in their prime.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

February 4, 2022.