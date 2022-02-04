• As All Saints College Wins ‘Sing for Life’ Music Competition

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria is raising young girls who would become competent future cancer advocates.

The First Lady said this on Thursday while speaking at the ‘Sing for Life’, programme, an Inter-School music competition with the theme ‘Close the Care Gap’, organised by Oyo State’s chapter of BRECAN to mark the 2022 World Cancer Day.

Mrs Akeredolu said, “What we are witnessing today is a makeover, a remoulding of what we had in years past. I feel other BRECAN chapters should really emulate this because this is not just about creating awareness, it is grooming future advocates.”

The Governor’s wife who also spoke to BRECAN’s newly adopted theme “Close the Care Gap”, explained that there still exist gaps in awareness, infrastructure, drugs and finance that we need to fill.

Ondo State First Lady

According to her, “We may not, as individuals, be in the position to fill financial or infrastructural gaps, but we should not hesitate to dedicate ourselves to filling the knowledge gap in awareness. We should endeavour to create awareness about breast cancer at home, in schools and in the churches or mosques.”

Meanwhile, All Saints College, Apata, Ibadan, came first in the ‘Sing for Life’ music competition, followed by Lead City International College which won the second position while and International College of Arts, Science and Arts (ICAST) won the third position. Award of the most entertaining school in the competition was given to Richmab International School.

Earlier, the National President of BRECAN, Tolu Taiwo, who thanked Mrs Akeredolu for her presence at the programme and consistent support for BRECAN, disclosed that ‘Close the Care Gap’ will be the new theme for BRECAN for the next three years.

The ‘Sing for Life’ music competition, which was held at the Law Hub, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, featured rendition of goodwill messages, demonstration of Breast Self-examination and Sekem dance, among other interesting performances.

Schools that competed include Lead City International School, the Vale College, All Saints College, George and Duke International College, Richmab International School and Marella International School.

Others are International College of Arts, Science and Arts (ICAST), Sacred Heart Catholic Secondary School, Golden Kiddies School, St Anne’s Senior School, Eureka High School and Community Grammar School.

Story by Debo Akinbami