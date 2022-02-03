•Calls For Synergy, Collaboration In Government

•Says His Administration Has Delivered On Massive Infrastructure

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi ,SAN, on Thursday, said his administration is determined to recalibrate government for effective and efficient service delivery.

Governor Akeredolu, who said government can not continue to run in the usual old way, disclosed that his administration organized the 3-day retreat in Owo, so as to let the political office holders and accounting officers understand the philosophy of the government.

The Governor , who spoke while delivering his key note address at the ongoing 3-day retreat for Political Office Holders and Accounting Officers in the state, lamented that the civil service is too heavy.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said there must be a way that those who have stayed too long in a position in the civil service must leave and allow the young ones to come in.

“This retreat is to ensure that all of us key into the REDEEMED agenda of this government. The theme is “One Administration; improved service delivery leads to improved revenue generation.” He said.

Governor Akeredolu declared that his administration has embarked and delivered on massive infrastructure in the state, adding that he is proud of the work that has been done.

He said his administration has also done its best in developing schools in the state, especially the massive reconstruction of the public primary schools across the state.

“We inherited schools that were just created without any equipment. We have developed schools and equipped them. We have done massive infrastructure in this state and we are proud of our work.

“In UNIMED, We facilitated TETFUND to develop buildings there. Also, Our 250 bed- facility has gone to an advanced stage. We have better beds and facilities in our hospitals now. I have been informed that a number of our facilities are under-utilized. We are proud to have facilitated a lab in Owo, Akure and Ondo.

“On security, we must pride ourselves on what we have done about security in this state. There is no where I go to that we have not been singled out that we have championed a good cause. We will not stop. Security is crucial to us. That’s why we are elected to protect lives and property.

“Our youths must be interested in self-employment. They must be employers of labour. They can become entrepreneurs and agropreneur.

“This state is the land of the brave and the virtuous. Wherever we go, we are people imbued with indomitable spirit. We can not be subdued. It is our collective haven. Remain bold. Resist all attempt by the impetuous and naive people.

“We crave for collaboration. But, that we crave for collaboration and needed progress of the country do not make us weak. We must speak truth to power. I want us to remain consistent and resilience in the defense of our collective heritage.” He said.

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

February 3, 2022.

📷 Blessed Michael & Olawale Abolade