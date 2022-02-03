Of the many things that have distinguished the Akeredolu-led government in Ondo State, the BEMORE Summer Boot Camp, initiative of the front-line gender parity activist and First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, is one that has brought a very loud applause. The project has proved to be worthy of its call in many respects. To say that the performance rate of the scheme has been marvelous is no wishful opinion but a fact premised on solid indices.

Since established in 2017, the feedback has been superlative. What began with meager 200 girls has grown in leaps and bounds and achieve consistent progress. Barely five years after, BEMORE products have are already making great strides as ICT and solar technology-savvy champions and forceful enterprenuers, a pointer to the fact that girls who have had the BEMORE experience are the ‘special breed without greed’, shining examples in leading a life of sacrifice.

It is even more striking that the level of subscription as at 2018 summer boot camp doubled the inaugural turnout, and this was an early sign to the effect that the initiator of the programme was in for a phenomenal outing. The swell, at any rate, was a big one. The matrons had 400 girls to man. Meanwhile, there is no two-way to the secret than the initiator’s courage of conviction and her uncanny ability to see the dream to her team with penetrating precision. And this she did very successfully.

The boot camp, each year, proved to be an improvement upon the previous year in all facets. The camp, from arrival to departure, is always bubbling. The girls are always enthusiastic and ready to learn. The experience, to be moderate, has been fantastic. Their cognitive performances are a consistent proof of great the deposits instilled in them. BEMORE girls do well both in classes and in the hostels. The matrons, in their own right, are angels who would go to any length to ensure that the girls are in top form and doing well. From helping the girls to cope with the rigours of trainings, to giving them responsive and tenderly attention, yet making them abide by the rules of camp.

At full groom, the girls are beauties to behold and incredibly great talents who are sought after. BEMORE is a big plus in any conceivable way. It’s a plus to the initiator, the parents and the state. The summer boot camp, apart from training the girls to become experts in ICT and solar technology, is also an opportunity for the girls to acquire other formidable and life-enhancing skills. Such skills as soap making, shoe making, bead making, cake-baking. Another is the Takwendo training given to equip the girls with skills for self-defense against physical and sexual abuse. Through the various stages of trainings, our girls get the best. In the end, they always come out better than what they were on arrival to the camp.

Everything about the programme is methodical and top-notch because the woman behind the project is a woman of taste and class. BEMORE continues to thrive because it was carefully conceived and has since been conducted annually with clinical precision, the more reason the people have the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu to thank for providing this formidable platform for our girls to bemore.

As a woman of vision and mission, the proprietor, Arabinirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has brought light into the lives of the girls and families, and by extension, their various states of origin. Everyday, the First Lady dreams of something great for the girl child and fights hard to make the dreams come to reality. And that is how she deserves to be thanked and supported by all and sundry in her onerous and ingenious task of liberating the girl child.

What is more? Illustrious Mrs Akeredolu does all of these without any financial commitment from government or any of its agencies, yet the programme thrives purely on personal sacrifices and support from well meaning individuals and corporate organisations who with her see the beauty of the dream to build future female technology leaders. Thus far, she has been doing this to the admiration of many and achieving great feats.

The founder, by choice, places priority on anything that relates to the girls. Small wonder the girls are always happy and enthusiastic when around her. It is this unshaking faith in the future of empowered girls that kept her going. Today, Bemore Summer Boot Camp, apart from the Ondo State chapter which takes care of the entire southwest region, it now has another chapter in Imo State for the Eastern population, and soon to be held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for the northern part. This is a great feat!

Indeed, time has shown that the motivation for it is also a peculiar and profound one. It is unlike any of its kind in this part of the world. Through the seasons, Mrs Akeredolu and her team hold firmly to the belief that the girl child, if supported and enabled, can become anything she chooses to be in life, which is why the slogan is ‘Girls can be more.’ And with our consistent and continuous support for this noble assignment, our girls are sure to become women of valour at full stature.

Mrs Elizabeth Akpan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Admin) is the Chief Matron of BEMORE.