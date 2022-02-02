PRESS RELEASE

Ondo State Government has observed with dismay the habit of using special/customized number plates mostly carrying the inscription of the Presidency by some individuals. These numbers include but not limited to the following: NANS, NYCN, NYP and so on.

As much as citizens have the right tcustomize their plate numbers, it is becoming obvious that criminals have started using this as a means of perpetrating their nefarious act in the state.

Members of the public are therefore enjoined to note that Ondo State Government will no longer tolerate the use of vehicles carrying dealer’s plate numbers and personal customized numbers of whatever sort on their vehicles without accompanying it with documents to support such.

Vehicle owners with the aforementioned number plates should always ensure that they go along with all relevant documents to support their registration while driving such vehicles on the road.

Law enforcement agencies have been mandated to carry out stop and check on all these aforementioned vehicles and those found not to be having proper documentation will face the full wrath of the law.

Tobi Ogunleye Esq,

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport