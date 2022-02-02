Following the outcome of the by-election keenly contested by more than 8 aspirants and which finally produced Otunba Mayokun Lawson-Alade as the winner, one of the contenstants, Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole has expressed her congratulations to the winner just as she wished him success ahead of the coming polls.

In a message personally signed and made and public by Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole,

she promised to work together with the party and the winner towards ensuring that APC wins the election scheduled to hold on Feb. 26 in Akure.

While also using the opportunity to appreciate Mr. Governor and his wife, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the Akure Princess also extended her gratitude to Ondo State APC Chairman, Hon. Ade Adetimehin, MyChioce Group, Women Arise and APC Mandate Group under the able leadership of Hon. Saka Yusuf and her numerous supporters for believeing in her.

She however urged other contestants to join hands with the winner of the bye-election to ensure that the party wins at the general election.

Signed:

Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole.

Feb 2, 2022.