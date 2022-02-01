Mayorkun Lawson Alade has been declared winner of All progressives Congress primary election for Akure South/Akure North Federal constituency bye election.

The chairman of the 7 man primaries committee who is the outgoing deputy governor of Anambra State Nkem Okeke said the committee did a thorough job and was transparent in its dealings.

The winner of the primary Mayorkun Lawson Alade had 305 votes

The first runner up Omowunmi Olatunji-Owovoriole had 196 Votes

Votes scored by other aspirants are as follows; Femi Fadairo- 43 votes, Abiodun Adesida- 16 votes, Ifedayo Abegunde 56 votes, Sunday Olajide- 13 votes, Demola Adegoroye-66 votes and Owoyemi Emmanuel- 4 votes.