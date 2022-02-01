Secretary to Ondo State Government ( SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu played host to the Ondo State Branch of International Federation of Women Lawyers ( FIDA) in her office.

The female lawyers led by their chairperson, Mrs. Olajumoke Ogunjebi said the essence of the courtesy visit was to consolidate on the promises made by the Ondo State Governor , Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) during one of the chapter’s interaction with him , stressing that the body is happy to identify with the Secretary to the State Government, who is equally blazing the trail as a female lawyer and promoter of the cause of the girl child in the society.

Mrs. Ogunjebi said the body recognised Princess Odu as a member of FIDA and extended invitation to the SSG to partake as a stakeholder in the first leadership training of the federation coming up in March.

The FIDA Chairperson also solicited government support for the NEC of the association coming up in June 2022.

In her remark, the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG) , Princess Oladunni Odu thanked FIDA , Ondo State Branch for their visit and assured them of her cooperation and support at all times.

She said she was happy to associate with them and she identified with their starling qualities. ” I am happy to be one of you. You can always reach out to me and your strides show that the voice of our women are heard in the society,” Princess Odu said.

She however advised them to always make their programmes of event known ahead of time for active participation and collaboration of her office.

Also present at the interactive session with the SSG are Mrs. Olubunmi- Niyi Arajuwa ( National Financial Secretary), Mrs. Blessing Olarewaju ( Secretary), Mrs. Yetunde Ademigoke ( Treasurer).