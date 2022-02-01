Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Tuesday assured delegates participating in today’s primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he has no preferred candidate among the aspirants jostling for the ticket of the APC for the Akure federal constituency bye-election.

Governor Akeredolu, who declared that he is not supporting anybody in the primary election, encouraged all delegates to vote according to their conscience.

The Governor addressed the delegates at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Akure, alongside the seven aspirants and members of the election committee led by deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.

Arakunrin Akeredolu urged the delegates to conduct themselves in peaceful manner to sustain the existing peace in the state and the party.

He said:”I have said it over and over again that I have no candidate. I’m supporting nobody, go and vote according to your conscience.”

The Governor warned the delegates against any form of violence , stressing that they should all cast their votes in peaceful manner.

He informed the delegates that the election 8-member committee has assured of level playing ground, adding that they will be free and fair to everyone.

Governor Akeredolu explained that the APC had conducted several primaries in the state including governorship primary that produced him without any rancour, while urging the delegates to ensure the bye-election primary is violence free.

The Governor disclosed that whoever emerges as candidate of the party during the primary would be supported by all to ensure overwhelming victory at poll.

He said he is confident that APC would emerge victorious at the February 26, 2022 bye-election.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

Febuary 1, 2022.

📷 Blessed Michael