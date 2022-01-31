The wife of Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has facilitated the reconstruction of the 10.5km Eziobodo-Emeabiam Road in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Emeabiam is the ancestral hometown of the First Lady.

The road is being undertaken by Ogyson Limited for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Our correspondent gathered that work on the road commenced in December 2021 and is billed for completion before the rains set in this year.

Speaking shortly after the flag-off of the reconstruction work, the President-General, Eziobodo/Umuokele Youth Association, Onyekachi Chinedu Mba lauded the First Lady for achieving the uncommon feat.

Mba, who was flanked by the Councilor representing Eziobodo Ward 5, Chijioke Echendu and others, noted that Arabinrin Anyanwu-Akeredolu is the first daughter of the state to attract the reconstruction of road in her maiden community.

He said; “Your Excellency, we greet you. You are our daughter we are proud of. There are things you are doing for us which we have not seen where it has happened before. Since I was born, I’m 40something years, I have not seen where nwangboto (a married woman) constructed a road at her maiden home.

“This is the first time. I’m talking as the president-general of youths in the two communities. We decided to come and thank you.

“We have also come to give food (utara and ofe owere to the construction workers, we cannot give you utara and ofe owere but we know if we give it to them, we have as well given it to you”.

Mba prayed God to richly bless the first lady and her husband, asserting that the first lady’s desire in life would come to pass.

Responding, the First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu said she was moved by the deplorable condition of the road to approach the NDDC to undertake the reconstruction of the road under its emergency intervention road project.

The Ada Owere 1, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Media, Hon. Rowland Onyeukwu expressed the hope that the reconstruction of the road would alleviate the sufferings that “our people have experienced on the road over the decades”.