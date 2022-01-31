Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, was on Sunday honoured with the Anglican Church Award of Excellence.

According to the Church, the award was in recognition of the contributions of Governor Akeredolu to the development of the Church of God and humanity.

The award was presented to the Governor by the Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, at the 70th Anniversary Thanksgiving and Awards Service of Diocese of Ibadan Anglican Communion, held at the Cathedral of Saint James the Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The theme of the 70th Anniversary Thanksgiving and Awards Service is “God with us, as with our fathers”.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of Owo Anglican Diocese, appreciated the leadership of the Anglican Diocese for the honour done on him.

Arakunrin Akeredolu reiterated his commitment to the Anglican Church, describing Anglicanism as his own inheritance.

“Anglicanism is our own inheritance. So, whatever we do for church is not too much. We will still do more, it is given. We have not done much, we believe we will still do more,” he said.

The Governor said serving and giving back to God always attracts good rewards, just as he encouraged all to make service to God and humanity a priority.

Present at the Church service were Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Gboyega Adefarati; and Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Olayato Aribo; Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye; and his Gender counterpart, Olamide Falana, among others.

Highlights of the event were thanksgiving, prayers for the Governor, his family and his administration as well as prayers for the nation, the diocese and the congregation.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 30, 2022.

📷 Blessed Michael