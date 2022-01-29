PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

This is to bring to the notice of the general public, especially prospective applicants, about a fake recruitment portal that has gone viral in the social media.

This portal, as well as the contents therein should be disregarded. It is fake and intended to defraud unsuspecting applicants who are genuinely in search of jobs.

The public is, therefore, advised to be vigilant and discontinuance the fake information contained in the spurious publication.

It should be further noted that Government will make known the processes for any such recruitment exercise in the State Public Service through official channels.

Signed:

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

January 29, 2022