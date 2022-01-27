



LG Models Deliver Superb Picture Quality, More Screen Sizes, Smart Lifestyle Services

After a long wait, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finally kicked off with a glittering opening ceremony on Sunday, January 9, in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The 33rd edition of the tournament brought together 24 countries from around Africa to compete for the gold medal and grand prize.

As the host country, Cameroon, and the rest of the world recover from COVID-19, many football fans in Africa and beyond have resorted to watching the games from the comfort of their own homes. Thanks to LG Electronics, many of them can now enjoy a stadium experience on their OLED TVs.

LG’s multi-award-winning OLED TVs, including the C1, G1, CX, and the recently announced LG Rollable OLED TV, have heightened fans interest in the matches.

“With 4K quality and the darkest depths of black, OLED TVs make sports viewing incredible. It brings breath-taking clarity and detail to every living room.

As a pioneer and global leader in OLED technology, it comes as no surprise that LG’s newest range of OLED TVs continued their CES dominance as one of, if not the most-awarded TVs at CES again this year. LG OLED TVs took home top-tier awards and honors for picture quality, performance and new screen sizes. LG’s new 42-inch OLED evo C2 Series and 97-inch OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series, both featuring LG’s OLED evo technology, were among the highly recognized TV models that collected honors from industry-leading publications such as Business Insider, Mashable and Gear Patrol. The Verge additionally showcased LG’s 42-inch OLED evo C2 Series in its Best of CES Awards 2022 noting it to be one of the staff’s favorite announcements.

LG OLED TVs make you feel as though you’re watching every major sporting event live”, says Mr. Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa.



He asserted that “the 3rd generation α9 AI processor used enables deep-learning algorithms to automatically detect the genre and switch to sports mode. The players’ movements, expressions, and numbers will appear more clearly and make it seem like they’re right in front of you. Whenever you change channel, you’ll be surrounded by an intense audio-visual experience.”

“With Artificial Intelligence, we have been able to achieve advanced image and sound technologies inspired by the cinema optimize picture and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene. Even the darkest scenes bring out the shadowy details thanks to LG OLED TV’s 8.3 million individually lit pixels that can brighten, dim or power off completely. Each help to create a perfect black that allows for an infinite contrast”, he said.

LG Delights Football Fans Across Africa With New Range of OLED TVs and more immersive technology – A view found nowhere else

If you’re looking for a TV like no other, look no further. LG OLED TV is a work of art, a big-screen cinema, a portal to gaming worlds, and a front row seat to the biggest sporting events.

It’s everything you want TV to be. With Sharp Picture, Swift Response, Smooth Motion and Slim Design, LG OLED TV produces an award-worthy performance every time you watch thanks to its incredibly sharp picture. And with perfect black and 100% color fidelity, movies are seen how they’re meant to be seen.

LG OLED TVs redefine what TVs should look like. Their unbelievably slim designs take your breath away — they not only complement your home interior, they enhance it.

LG OLED TVs are safer for you and the environment than LED TVs. Because our TVs use self-lit pixels, it’s more comfortable for your eyes when you watch for long periods. LG OLED panels have also been recognized as eco-friendly with reduced risk of hazardous emissions.



OLED Sport – TV in a league of its own.

LG OLED TV shows every play in all its realistic glory. Fast sporting action with smooth motion means being a spectator has never been so spectacular — you’ve now got a front row seat to all the best sporting events.



Conveniently available on LG TVs, Sports Alert keeps you effortlessly up to date on your favorite teams. Receive notifications when their games are about to begin, real-time scoring alerts and final results even while you’re watching other content. You can also easily check out your teams’ upcoming matches and other key information so you’re always in the know.

Setting up Sports Alert is as easy as can be. Just press the Speak button on the LG Magic Remote and say “Sports Alert” and ThinQ instantly launches the app so you can select the sports leagues and teams you want to follow.

After the initial setup, you can sit back, relax, and let LG’s customizable feature keep you abreast of the sports that matter most to you.

Eye Comfort – Watch in comfort for longer.

If you worry about you and your family’s eyes, LG OLED TVs provide a more comfortable way to watch for longer. They’ve been certified as low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free displays by international agencies TÜV Rheinland (TUV) and Underwriter Laboratories (UL). LG OLED TVs are also the first panels from any kind of TV to receive the Eyesafe® certification developed by TUV-Eyesafe®.



Furthermore, LG has revealed plans to increase its focus on large-format TVs as market data reveals that consumers have a big appetitive for 70″+ TVs.

For the C1 Models, we have in sizes such as 55’’, 65’’ and 83’’ and for the G1 Models, sizes available are 65 & 77. You can visit https://www.lg.com/africa/oled-tvs to find out more about LG OLED TVs

