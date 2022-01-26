The newly appointed Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Otunba Sam Erejuwa has promised to work in partnership with the Board and staff of the Commission to positively transform the lives of the people in the mandate areas.

Erejuwa made this known on Tuesday during the inaugural meeting with the Staff of the Commission held at the head office in Oba-Ile, Akure.

According to him, the hallmark of OSOPADEC as a leading interventionist agency should be for dedication and service delivery to the mandate areas as against funfair and personal enrichment.

The Chairman who commended the Secretary and the Management for holding forth for several months before the appointment and inauguration of a new Board, promised to work in partnership with the Board and the staff of the Commission to bring relief and transformation to the people of the mandate areas.

In his words, ”having grown in the communities where I was a fisherman and a teacher, I am not unaware of the environmental degradation, challenges, concerns, expectations and aspirations of our people. Myself and other Board members, together with the staff will be collectively involved in the efficient management of available funds to meet the growing daily demands of the people”.

Recounting his experiences as a young man in the Niger Delta region, the Chairman vowed that the Board and Management will embark on a tour to the mandate areas to interact with the people and have an on the spot assessment of the ongoing and abandoned projects.

He promised to be committed to the welfare of staff, assuring that every staff member will be happier and fulfilled at the end of his tenure.

Erejuwa further stated that efforts will be made to leverage on his relationship with stakeholders in government to ensure prompt and seamless release of funds for the Commission to accomplish its desired objectives.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Victor Koledoye commended the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN for the constitution of the new Board, expressing optimism about the ability of the Board to take the Commission to greater heights and achieve developmental strides for the people in the mandate areas.

Koledoye revealed that the Commission is blessed with professionals in various fields who are competent and ready to deliver with little or no supervision.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), OSOPADEC Branch, Comrade Sola Ademuwagun welcomed the Chairman and the Board. He gave an assurance that the Union will provide the necessary support and enabling environment for the newly constituted Board to be able to deliver on its mandate.