The attention of the wife of the governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has been drawn to a report circulating online that she has endorsed an aspirant for the 2022 House of Representatives By-Election for Akure North and South Federal Constituency.

Mrs Akeredolu described the impression as untrue, unfounded and a cheap attempt by frivolous persons at dragging her name into needless controversy.

While she expressed disappointment at such a level of mischief, the wife of Governor insists that she aligns herself irrevocably to the Governor’s stance of neutrality and a level playing field to all aspirants to allow for the popular candidate to emerge.

She, however, wishes all the aspirants the best of luck.

Oluwatobi Fademi

SSA, Media, WoG, Ondo State.

26/01/22