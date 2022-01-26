Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Tuesday received the report of the Peace Committee set up by the State government on the Ikare-Akoko Central Mosque crisis.

Chairman of the Peace Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, led other members of the committee to the Governor’s office, Alagbaka ,Akure where the report was submitted.

Ale commended Governor Akeredolu for his quick intervention at restoring peace to Ikare-Akoko Muslim community.

He explained that in the bid to ensure peaceful and amicable resolution of the crisis, the Committee had several meetings and consultations with relevant stakeholders, and directed immediate reopening of the Ikare Central Mosque which had earlier been shutdown in the heat of the crisis.

The Chairman who noted that one critical finding of the committee is the peculiarity of the structure and arrangement of administration of the Mosque in Ikare, however, expressed hope that the committee recommendations would address the challenges facing the Ikare Mosque.

“In the course of the meeting, the committee listened to presentations from the parties, which included the Chief Imam of Ikare-Akoko Group, a delegation of the Olukare-in-Council and the Mosque Management Committee.

“A number of meetings were held with the feuding parties, especially the Chief Imam of Ikare, Alhaji Sheik Abbass Abubakar Mohammed, the Mufassir of Ikare Alhaji Sheu Batuta, Imam of Okela, Sheik Moshood Mohammed and the representative of the Olukare, Alhaji Chief Ekunnusi M. Ladi.

“The decision of the Peace Committee to hold the meeting with the above selected individuals was informed by the observation of the committee that for peace to reign, both the Chief Imam and the Musfassir of Ikare must embrace the friendship and love that once existed between them before the commencement of the crisis”, the chairman stressed

The Committee, among other things, recommended that, the Chairmanship of the Muslim Council should not be restricted to a quarter, but be rotational while the position of Naib Imam originally allotted to the Oorun Quarters should be given to them.

It was also recommended that the dissolved committee should be allowed to complete its tenure and during the period, it should ensure there is openness, transparency and accountability in the management of the affairs of the Mosque.

Receiving the report, Governor Akeredolu appreciated the committee for doing a thorough job, promising to ensure full implementation of the report.

Akeredolu who expressed concern over the needless crisis, said Mosque should be a house of prayer and not the other way round.

📷 Blessed Michael