Omnidirectional, High Quality Sound and Refined Design Make LG’sNewest Versatile XBOOM Speaker Perfect for Both Indoor and Outdoor Use….

The new LG XBOOM 360 speaker (model RP4) from LG Electronics (LG) features a conical-cylindrical design and delivers authentic, omnidirectional audio that is perfect for any space or occasion.

Pleasing to the eye, the speaker’s unique form factor enables LG XBOOM 360 to radiate sound in all directions for a lifelike performance with impressive power and clarity. Ideal for today’s lifestyle focused on small social gatherings, this stylish speaker is available in Nigeria Market.



The attractive conical-cylindrical shape of LG XBOOM 360 isn’t just pleasing to the eye, says Mr. Dae Sun Hwang, Product Manager, Home Entertainment, Audio Visual Division, its function is to accommodate the distortion-free reflector structure of the speaker. Typically only found in high-end audio products, the reflector structure of the tweeter and woofer is designed to deliver 360-degree sound with minimal distortion. So whether indoors or out, XBOOM 360 envelops listeners in rich, detailed audio, bringing a sense of three-dimensional vitality to every genre of music.



The premium build quality of the tweeter and woofer also helps to create a convincing and exceptionally well-balanced soundstage. The tweeter’s titanium diaphragm creates a linear frequency for superb performance and accurate reproduction across the high frequency range.

Moreover, the speaker’s durable glass fiber woofer generates dynamic bass with a clear, natural mid-range response. The combination of powerful drivers and robust 120W output enables LG XBOOM 360 to turn any room or space into a listening sweet spot, He said.



Light up your every moments with 3 Lighting modes and 9 presets

LG’s newest wireless speaker is designed to provide versatility and the multisensory experience today’s consumers demand. LG XBOOM 360 can create the right atmosphere for any occasion thanks to 360-degree mood lighting with three different presets – Ambient, Nature and Party – as well as a range of customizable lighting options and sound effects when used with the companion app. In other words, 3 modes of mood lighting offer 9 presets with different lighting styles. Set up the mood with the selection of lighting presets and elevate your diverse lifestyle moments.

The Ambient Mood gives Light from everyday life that provides a comfortable rest for a “Refreshing Morning’’, “Warm Afternoon Sunlight’’ and “Comfort for a Cozy Night’’. The Nature Mood gives Light from the nature that gives emotional stability for “Restart’’, Peaceful Rest’’ and “Gentle Thrill’’. While the Party Mood gives Light from the famous festivals that gives the best party atmosphere for “Passion of Youth’’, “Cheerful Celebration’’ and

“Gorgeous Night View’’

In the app, users will also find the crowd pleasing DJ Effect feature which allows for the mixing of multiple samples as well as scratching and other sounds effects. The speaker offers 10 hours of listening enjoyment on a single charge, includes a built-in metal handle for easy mobility, and has a chic, highly-durable fabric cover (available in Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black and Peacock Green) that brings instant warmth and style to any setting. To get more information and view of the LG XBOOM 3GO Audio, kindly visit:

https://www.lg.com/africa/audio/lg-rp4-beige

Most importantly, XBOOM 360 demonstrates LG’s continuing commitment to reducing its impact on the environment. Fabricated partially from recycled plastic and other post-consumer materials, the eco-conscious speaker has received Eco-Product certification from SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland, Environmental Claim Validation from Underwriters Laboratories and Global Recycled Standard recognition from Control Union Certifications.



