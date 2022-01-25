Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has assured the youths across Ondo State of the commitment of his administration to empowering them in their bid to be independent and self sufficient. Gov. Akeredolu also noted that the welfare of both indigenes and non indigenes who are resident in the Sunshine State has remained top priority of his administration since he has assumed power, assuring the people that he will continue to prioritize the comfort and all round convenience of the people.

The Ondo State Chief Executive made this known at Ore, the industrial hub of Ondo South Senatorial District where he was special guest of honor during the Annual Youth Anniversary of an Ore based youth forum, Ifesowapo Amuludun Youth Forum ( IYF).

Governor Akeredolu was ably represented at the event by the Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Barr. Princess Oladunni Odu. While speaking on behalf of Gov. Akeredolu, Princess Odu thanked residents of Ore for cohabiting peacefully, adding that Ore which has evolved as a cosmopolitan community is populated by both indigenes and non indigenes and regardless of the residents’ diverse background they have continued to live peacefully with one another.

Akeredolu while appreciating the good people of Ore in Odigbo Local Govt for their support for APC which yielded block vote for the ruling party in previous elections, he restated the resolve of his government to attract more dividends of Democracy to Ore and its environ.

Congratulating the Youth Forum over their anniversary, Gov. Akeredolu said the youths of Ondo State benefitted from the recruitment exercise by SUBEB which recruited a good number of Ondo State Youths into the Board to teach in primary schools across the state; he added that likewise, there had been recruitment exercise by his administration into the State Health Care Board as well as Government Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals and the range that benefited most from these job creation avenues have been Ondo State Youths.

” Plans are underway to create job opportunities for more youths in Ondo State through Entrepreneurial Development Skills and Youth in Agriculture Programmes .

” It is noteworthy that the Ore interchange constructed by my administration has helped in no small measure to reduce carnages on the highway and this has continued to create free flow of traffic which in turn has reduced long man hours that used to be wasted in the time past in traffic jam on the highway.

” The Linyi industrial Hub was established in Ore to boost the industrial development of the state and this has eventually provided employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the state,, ‘ Gov. Akeredolu stated.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa who was presented with a recognition award by the Ore Youth Forum was also praised by Gov. Akeredolu for his unalloyed loyalty , his dedication and commitment to the success of his administration. Ondo Deputy Governor was represented at the event by Dr. Banji Ajaka, Commissioner for Health in Ondo State. Aiyedatiwa while appreciating the forum’ s gesture noted that the Pace setter Award presented to him is an impetus which will make him to work more committedly for the youths in line with the ‘REDEEMED Agenda of Gov. Akeredolu.

Earlier in his welcome Address, Chairman of the Ore based Youth Forum, Coach Abimbola Oladimeji thanked the State Governor ably represented by Princess Barr. Oladuni Odu and all the dignitaries who had come to grace the anniversary . He expressed his appreciation to Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu for his obvious desire and avowed interest in making Ore a mega city and a lucrative industrial hub. Oladimeji stressed that the whole essence of establishing the Youth forum was to engender development that will open Ore to more industrial growth.