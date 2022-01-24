A Nigerian in The Diaspora and an indigene of Owo, Dr. Abiola Oshodi has expressed grief and shock over the unabated killings that have seized the Okeluse/ Arimogija axis of Ose Local government area of Ondo State by the jugular, condemning the recent killing of a filling station owner and his attendant at Oke luse.

Dr. Oshodi who is a House of Representatives hopeful from Owo/ Ose Federal Constituency in a press release he personally signed which was made available to newsmen noted that just about two weeks ago, there was the invasion of Imelenge community where five innocent people of the community were killed in cold blood by herdsmen and in a sequel to that Mr. Aborowa Oladimeji, Proprietor of Popular filling station at the agrarian Okeluse community, along side his Petrol Attendant was also attacked and killed by herdsmen.

The Canadian based Medical expert said the development is becoming rather too regular in Ose Local government, calling on Law enforcement agency and the state government to come to the rescue of the people of the area before these evil herdsmen finally resolve to run the people out of their fatherland.

Dr. Oshodi saluted the Amotekun security network for the efforts they have made so far to make people sleep with their two eyes closed in Ondo state; he however appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to go beyond rhetoric in stemming the now scary trend of harmed herdsmen’s gradual invasion of South West Communities, noting that the evil trend if not contained may push the peace loving people of South West Nigeria beyond the limits they can endure.