•Charges Them To Resist Distractions

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday inaugurated new Chairmen and members of Boards and Commission in the state.

The Boards and Commission are the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Pool Betting And Lotteries Board and the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Inaugurating the Chairmen and members at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Governor Akeredolu charged them to resist all distractions and focus on the discharge of the mandates of their offices to avoid embarrassment.

The Governor, who said his administration will not permit any frivolities and disgraceful acts which place the people at a disadvantage, assured that his administration will discourage all manner of acts of moral turpitude.

“While we recognise the role of politics in the management of the affairs of the people, we will continue to resist actual attempts or even the faintest suggestions that the overriding interest of the people should be subordinated to whimsies and avaricious predilections. We intend to discourage all manner of acts of moral turpitude to the best of our ability. There shall be no compromise in this regard.” He noted.

The chairmen inaugurated are Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, SUBEB; Mr. Sam Erejuwa, OSOPADEC; and Mr. Olajide Akinroluyo, Pool Betting and Lotteries Board.

The Governor also inaugurated all members of the boards and commission.

While charging the new SUBEB Chairman to live up to expectations, Governor Akeredolu disclosed that his administration has been striving to fulfil all bilateral and multilateral obligations for the smooth running of the activities of the board.

He said: ”This Administration has significantly abridged the infrastructural deficit inherited. There has been a phenomenal increase in the number of schools renovated and reconstructed.

“There is no Local Government which has not witnessed the activities of the Government in the last five years. Our determination is to proceed until all the nooks and crannies of the State benefit from the programme of redemption.

“We employed about 1,200 teachers to augment the embarrassing deficit in the teacher-student ratio in our schools.

“We shall be directing all relevant agencies of government to submit returns on distribution of personnel as well as their ascertainable contributions. We will not tolerate any lopsided posting of teachers to favour urban centres.

“Anyone in the employ of the Board and the Teaching Service Commission must be ready to serve in any part of the State. No Senatorial Zone will be shortchanged.”

Governor Akeredolu assured that his administration will ensure that the incidence of abandoned projects is reduced significantly at the OSOPADEC.

He noted that his administration has accelerated development agenda for the OSOPADEC since it came on board, promising to charge the commission to remain focused on its mandate.

“OSOPADEC is a special Commission designed to achieve a special purpose. Its mandate is specific. Its mandate areas of Ilaje and Ese Edo LGAs require special intervention in their development because of their peculiar circumstances.

“The people who inhabit this area have been given the short end of the stick for too long. Our government has accelerated this development agenda since we came on board and we promise to charge the commission to remain focused on this mandate. We will ensure that the incidence of abandoned projects is reduced significantly.

“The Ondo State Pool Betting and Lotteries Board is revenue generating agency of our government. When we got to office in 2017, the Agency was abysmally generating between N17 million to N18 million annually. We have since reorganized the Agency and its processes simplified.

“We want to thank the last Board for its scintillating performance. It is on record that the Agency has done the yeoman’s job of moving from an annual revenue of N18 million to N245 million in year 2021. The Agency now ranks among the 20 best revenue performing agencies of the State,” he disclosed.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele

Oleyelogun; other members of the Assembly; Chairman of the Party in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; Members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Princess Oladunni Odu; Royal Fathers and other important dignitaries.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 24, 2022.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki