The All Progressives Congress (APC) alerts our supporters, members and indeed, the general public to a fake membership registration website — apcregistration.com.

The website which is circulating on social media is unauthorised and a scam sponsored by fifth columnists to cause confusion. The APC calls on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D

National Secretary

APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)