The All Progressives Congress (APC) alerts our supporters, members and indeed, the general public to a fake membership registration website — apcregistration.com.
The website which is circulating on social media is unauthorised and a scam sponsored by fifth columnists to cause confusion. The APC calls on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors.
SIGNED:
Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D
National Secretary
APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)
