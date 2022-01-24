Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the appointment of Raphael Adegboye as a part-time member of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Adegboye will be among the recently appointed members of the commission to be inaugurated tomorrow, Monday, January 24, 2022.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates Adegboye and wishes him the best in his new assignment.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 23, 2022.