Ondo State Government says it would continue to exploit every available opportunity that would aid professionalism and digitalization in its primary and secondary schools across the state with the aim of advancing teaching profession and enhancing standard in the education sector.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olufemi Agagu, (FNIVS), gave the assurance in Akure while addressing guests and participants at the flag-off of a training programme for teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The training programme, being sponsored by the Global Partnership in Education and financed by UNICEF was aimed at training the teachers on Online and Classroom-Based Digital Teaching Programme and as well motivate them on the job.

The programme, which has been held in sixteen Sub-Sahara African countries, and in Parkistan, is targeting between 5,000 and 10,000 teachers in the state and one million teachers across the country.

The State Commissioner, Mr. Olufemi Agagu (FNIVS), who discribed the initiative as a laudable innovation, expressed hope that the training would revolutionize teaching and learning processes in all public primary and secondary schools across the state.

Mr. Agagu said the Online and Classroom-Based Training and Mentorship programme, came at the appropriate time, considering the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the tasks of searching for viable mechanisms that would strengthen the education sector.

He maintained that the state government entered into partnership with the Canadian Based Social Enterprise Organization – *One Million Teachers (1MT), to equip teachers in the state on global practices, especially in this era of distinctive rise of e-learning across the globe.

The Commissioner assured that the financial challenges notwithstanding, the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was resolutely determined to transform the Education sector in the state, nothing that education remains the most veritable tool for Human Capital Development.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Lola Amuda, while welcoming participants to the programme, noted that the training would keep them a-breast of global practices and build a critical mass of highly trained teachers that will revolutionize the educational sector in the state.

The Southwest Coordinator and team leader of One Million Teachers (1MT), Mrs Adebukola Arowosegbe, said the programme which also aims at motivating teachers, was being organized in the three Senatorial Districts of the state to ensure that those at the grassroots were not left out.

Olaoluwa Meshack. DD/Head, Info Unit.

20/01/2022