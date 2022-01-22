Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday teed off the Deji Akinwalere captain’s inaugural tournament at the Crosscreek Golf Course in Ilado, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor also performed the foundation laying of the Crosscreek Golf House.

Governor Akeredolu saluted the founder of the golf course, Sola Abidakun, for setting up the Golf Course in Ilado community, adding that the move will contribute to the state’s economy through sports development

He assured that the road linking the Crosscreek Golf Club, Ilado, Igbatoro Road, would soon be constructed to further ensure better access and improve the infrastructural development of the area.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that the road has already been earmarked for construction as part of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The Governor emphasized that the establishment of the Golf Course in Ilado has put the community and state in the global map, saying it will provide job opportunities, youth employment and attract investors from within and outside the country.

The founder of Crosscreek Golf Course, Mr Sola Abidakun, said the construction of the golf course started four years ago with the sole aim of promoting inter-golf competition and complement the sports development drive of the present administration.

He appreciated Governor Akeredolu for the inauguration of the captain’s tournament and the official opening of the club.

Captain of the Inaugural Tournament of Crosscreek Golf Course, Mr. Deji Akinwalere, and his wife, Mrs Roseline Akinwalere, expressed happiness for the success of the event, saying about One hundred and Fourty-three goffers from within and outside the country participated in the golf course that is just coming up.

The Olu of Ilado, Oba Kayode Ajomole, appreciated the various efforts of Governor Akeredolu towards ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the people.

Present at the event were Speaker of the House of Assembly, represented by Honourable Olugbenga Omole; Members of the state executive council; political appointees; traditional rulers among others.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 22, 2022.

📷 Blessed Michael