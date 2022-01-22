Press Statement

•Includes NUT Representative On SUBEB Board

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will on Monday, January 24, 2022, inaugurate Chairmen and members of the recently constituted boards in the state.

Governor Akeredolu has also included a representative of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Victor Oladele Amoko, on the Board of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The newly appointed chairmen and members of SUBEB, OSOPADEC and the State Pool Betting and Lotteries Board will be inaugurated at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office by 2pm.

Attendance will be in strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.

The new appointees and their invited guests are expected to have been seated at the venue by 1:30pm.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 22, 2022.