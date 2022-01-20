Press Statement

Akeredolu Constitutes Boards, Appoints Chairmen, Members

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the appointment of Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan as the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The Governor equally approved the appointment of Mr. Sam Erejuwa as the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Similarly, Mr. Olajide Akinroluyo has been appointed as the chairman of the Pool Betting and Lotteries Board.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Members of the Boards appointed include;

SUBEB

i. Full Time Member – Princess Ademulegun Brown

ii. Full Time Member – Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye

iii. Part Time Member – Mr. Lanre Oyebade

iv. Part Time Member – Alh. Abimbola Omoloja (State PTA Chairman)

v. Mrs. Margaret Akinsuroju – To represent ALGON

OSOPADEC

i. Part Time Member – Mrs. M. A. Witherspoon

ii. Part Time Member – Mr. Ikoto Adabra Atili

iii. Part Time Member – Mrs. Mosun Odukale

iv. Part Time Member – Mrs. Abiola John Oladapo

v. Part Time Member – Engr. Stephen Fadaini

POOL BETTING AND LOTTERIES BOARD

i.Part Member – Miss Temitope Iwagun

ii. Part Member – Mr. Olotu Oluwaseun Alaba

iii. Part Member – Mr. Charles Fagbohunka

iv. Part Member – Mr. Akinmusayo J. Ogunmade

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Mr. Rafiu Akinkuolie as member of the Judicial Service Commission. His name has been forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for screening.

The Governor congratulates the new appointees while charging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by performing excellently in their new offices.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 20, 2022.