Akeredolu Makes 14 New Appointments At SUBEB, OSOPADEC
Press Statement
Akeredolu Constitutes Boards, Appoints Chairmen, Members
Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the appointment of Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan as the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).
The Governor equally approved the appointment of Mr. Sam Erejuwa as the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).
Similarly, Mr. Olajide Akinroluyo has been appointed as the chairman of the Pool Betting and Lotteries Board.
The appointments take immediate effect.
Members of the Boards appointed include;
SUBEB
i. Full Time Member – Princess Ademulegun Brown
ii. Full Time Member – Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye
iii. Part Time Member – Mr. Lanre Oyebade
iv. Part Time Member – Alh. Abimbola Omoloja (State PTA Chairman)
v. Mrs. Margaret Akinsuroju – To represent ALGON
OSOPADEC
i. Part Time Member – Mrs. M. A. Witherspoon
ii. Part Time Member – Mr. Ikoto Adabra Atili
iii. Part Time Member – Mrs. Mosun Odukale
iv. Part Time Member – Mrs. Abiola John Oladapo
v. Part Time Member – Engr. Stephen Fadaini
POOL BETTING AND LOTTERIES BOARD
i.Part Member – Miss Temitope Iwagun
ii. Part Member – Mr. Olotu Oluwaseun Alaba
iii. Part Member – Mr. Charles Fagbohunka
iv. Part Member – Mr. Akinmusayo J. Ogunmade
Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Mr. Rafiu Akinkuolie as member of the Judicial Service Commission. His name has been forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for screening.
The Governor congratulates the new appointees while charging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by performing excellently in their new offices.
Signed:
Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
January 20, 2022.
