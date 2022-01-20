Recently, much has been written and said about the effectiveness of women leaders and impressively they have also been lauded for their empathy, straightforwardness and honesty, and for swift, decisive actions.

In addition, women equally place value on professional and personal life which is crucial to effective leadership skills for the greater good of the society.

However, in this clime, women lack the opportunity and support they need to compete with men in areas like politics and other endeavors. Voters on the other hand also fail to understand the importance of having both men and women in government where decisions that can drive policy direction could be shaped and taken.

The reality is that women are constantly not resting on their oars, they are evolving and reaching new milestones across a wide spectrum of human activities. Honourable Nnenna Ijeoma Elendu Ukeje, Honorable Abike Dabiri, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr Obi Ezekwesili, Lami Tumaka, Dr Siju Iluyomade, Ankio Briggs, Folake Soetan (CEO Ikeja Electric), Hajia Amina Jane Mohammed, Dr Siju Iluyomade, Olajumoke Adenowo, Folake Solanke, Ire Aderinokun, Sarah Nnadzwa Jubril, Grace Alele Williams, Tara Fela Durotoye, Folorunsho Alakija, Folake Coker, Uche Eze Pedro, Kehinde Kamson, Chimamanda Adiche, Ndidi Okonkwo, Lola Ogunbambi and many others are examples of women who are making headway in leadership positions.

It is no news that all qualities required for leadership in building a more sustainable future are feminine in nature. Women are flexible and empathetic. They are also good builders, good listeners, good communicators and emotionally intelligent. They encourage teamwork, lead by example and produce to reproduce the qualities for growth and development in any organisation. In all, women are all encompassing. An organisation or society can not function effectively and efficiently without women participation.

Women are weighty towards a better Nigeria. Their importance to the growth of any institution either society or organization can not be over emphasized. Many statistics show that organization led by women have better financial results. Research shows that 65% of women in leadership positions are people who share their knowledge and connect with their colleagues to help the team and the business. Women may not always realize how poised for success they are in leadership roles but their potential and abilities are undeniable towards a better Nigeria.

In today’s world, women are not so involved in leadership role and their impacts to some extent are trivial. The role played by Nigerian women is all encompassing. Therefore, they should be encouraged to take up leadership roles to increase the pace of societal transformation at home and workplace thereby providing an integrated view of work and family. This will result in an engaging and promising personal and professional future for a better Nigeria.

Impressively, Nigerians were taken by the storm on Sunday, January 16, 2022 when Honourable Nnenna Ijeoma Elendu Ukeje, a former lawmaker, who represented Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State proved her mettle in an intellectual discourse amidst other distinguished Nigerians in highlighing errors and contradictions in the rejected Electoral Act Amendment Bill, during a Town Hall meeting organized by a leading Civil Society Organization, Yiaga Africa at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja; a forum where critical stakeholders were brought in to reflect on citizens’ engagement on fixing Nigerian electoral process.

Her inputs were simply phenomenal, proving that she is not just beautiful but as well brilliant, virtuous and quintessential and of course with class and finesse. She truly did justice to the policy dialogue and her passion to see Nigeria as a better nation was clearly brought to bear in a most civil, intellectually engaging and decent manner.

Who truly is Honourable Ukeje? She began her career in the hotel management industry where she had a successful stint. She distinguished herself as a Business Development Manager with Hudson Petroleum before moving to Protea Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, where she worked as a Hotel Representative and later as a Director between 2002 and 2005.

Honourable Ukeje has once stated her passion for public service comes from her father, late Captain Elendu-Ukeje. Her mother, Roseline Ukeje, served as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court. Her initial foray into politics garnered her first election in office in 2007 as the Representative for Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). She was re-elected to this position on May 29, 2011 and also served as the Chairman House committee on Foreign Affairs. In the 2015 general elections she was as well re-elected to the House of Representatives and once again appointed as the House Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs.

In her three terms as ranking Member of Parliament for Bende constituency in Abia, she has experienced discrimination, sexual innuendoes, physical threats and insubordination, mainly from male colleagues. But each time she fought back and will use her cerebral disposition to model these men to have a change in character; she’s dogged, forthright, irrepressible and amiable. Her legislative interests include foreign policy, defense and education.

Without contradiction, women are able to make bold and wise decisions as leaders; this helps make the team environment less authoritative and more cooperative, bringing a family-like feel to the team. This in return boosts teamwork across the organisation or institution and helps implement a new culture within the business environment, politics, education, hospitality, etc, and thankfully Hon. Nnenna Ijeoma Elendu Ukeje is a perfect fit in this order.

Emmanuel Ajibulu is an infoprenuer, publisher of veracitydesk.com.ng, writer, communication consultant and social media influencer