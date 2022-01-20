The second edition of Creative Arts competitions among secondary students in Owo and Ose local government areas of Ondo State would kick off next week.

According to the initiator and sponsor of the programme, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, a medical expert based in Canada, the annual creative arts was meant to discover the creative potentials of the students in Owo/Ose federal constituency.

The second edition of the competition, which would be held in three secondary schools in Owo/Ose federal constituency, would commence on Thursday next week at Imade College, Owo.

On February 11, the competition would hold at Ireakari Comprehensive High School, Idoani, Ose Local Government Area, and on February 18, the competition would hold at Ekamarun Grammar School, Ifon in Ose Local Government Area.

Dr. Oshodi, who is aspiring for the Owo/Ose federal constituency seat at the House of Representatives in the next general elections, explained that such competition would spur youths to discover their talents.

He said: “I came up with the initiative with a view to discovering the creativity and ingenuity of our young ones in Owo/Ose federal constituency.

“We must unleash the inherent creative potentials in our youths and children and harness same for local and national developments.

“The prizes attached are meant to encourage them to put in their best at the competitions. The first prize is N70,000, while the second and third prizes are N50,000 and N30,000 respectively. Consolation prizes for 4th, 5th and 6th positions is N20,000 each.

“Human capacity developments in multiple endeavours will remain my priority if elected to represent my people at the national House of Representatives in 2023.”

Dr. Oshodi has been supporting the indigents including students, youths and widows across Ondo State, particularly in Owo and Ose local government areas, for years through different empowerment, capacity building and scholarship programmes.

He recently declared his aspiration to represent the people of Owo/Ose federal constituency at the House of Representatives in 2023.