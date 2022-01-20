The National Association of the prestigious Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure Old Boys Association, OGSA has elected Dr. Niyi Ijogun as its National President.

Ijogun was elected during the biennial Congress of the Association held at main auditorium of Oyemekun Grammar School in Akure, Ondo State on Saturday 15 January 2022.

Announcing the winner, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Chief Adewole Atandeyi, a retired Permanent Secretary, with the Ondo State Civil Service, commended the efforts of all the candidates for their spirit of sportsmanship and for accepting the result of the polls in good faith, and their readiness to work with the newly constituted executive members under the leadership of Dr. Ijogun.

In his words, Dr. Ijogun expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the members of the Association both in Nigeria and diaspora for their support and entrusting the leadership of the Association to him and other elected officers for the next two years.

He said zeal to contribute his quota to the growth of the institution that shaped him and gave him the leverage to attain his modest status of today was the motivating factor to have presented himself for the service for his Alma mater.

While calling on all members of the association to join hands with the newly elected officers in order to take the association to that enviable height of their dream, he pledged to make transparency and accountability their watchword. ” This Exco members shall listen, consult, and be proactive in their delivery of duties to ensure successes in all facet of association’s endeavour,” says Ijogun.

Dr. Niyi Ijogun is a trained Quantity Surveyor, Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors , Member, QSRBN , a board Member of the African Association of Quantity Surveyors and other professional bodies within and outside Nigeria. He is the Chairman, Premier Holiday Resorts, Igbara-Oke.

Other elected exco members includes, Chief Segun Ogunjobi- Vice President, Comrade Taiwo Boboye, Esq.- National Secretary, Mr Remi Edward-Adebiyi- Assist. Natl. Secretary, Mr Bunmi Faparusi- National Treasurer, Mr Segun Adegbite- Financial Secretary, Taiwo Julius Idowu- Social Secretary, Olugbenga Adeyeye & Dr O.S Omojokun- National Auditors and Rev’d Ayo Ikulamberu- Publicity Secretary