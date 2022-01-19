Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has harped on the need to appreciate the roles women play in the society and accord them more respect.

Mrs Akeredolu said this on Tuesday while speaking at the palace of Alaaye of Aaye kingdom during her courtesy visit to Aaye community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The First Lady, who was recieved by the Regent of Aaye kingdom, HRH, Princess Taiwo Oyebola Agbona, said, “There was a time when women were really respected and truly appreciated for the roles they play in the society. But we have allowed certain abberations and discriminations to alter that standard.

Ada Owere 1

“I am very much fascinated by the fact that we have young women at the helms of affairs in their kingdoms, ruling their various kingdoms in this modern time. It shows that women are indeed capable of delivering leadership roles. They should therefore be appreciated and respected for the great roles they are playing and not to be discriminated against.”

In his welcome address on behalf of Aaye community, the Oshodi of Aaye kingdom, High Chief Adebayo Olatunji Samuel, described the First Lady as a woman of many parts, saying ‘she has impacted so well on the lives of the people of Ondo State through her various initiatives’.

Chief Oshodi said, “Without mincing words, we can see the good works the First Lady has been doing for the people of Ondo State, from one community to the other. She has impacted so well on the lives of the people of Ondo State.

“She is a woman of many parts who is always standing by her husband, the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN. She is very magnanimous and we cherish her and her presence in Aaye community.”

Oshodi, who thanked the First Lady for her love and cares for Aaye community said the kingdom has adopted her as a daughter.

He said, “This is the second time the First Lady is visiting the Aaye Community. She has been adopted as a ‘daughter of the soil.’ because of her love for Aaye. We appreciate her for the love and cares she has shown to our community. We also appreciate her for the love she has for our Regent who is also her daughter. She belongs to Aaye community and Aaye community also belongs to her.”

In the First Lady’s entourage were the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Administration, Mrs Elizabeth Akpan, Special Assistant to the Governor, Mrs Ronke Adeyemi, members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in the First Lady’s Office among other persons.

Present at the programme were the

Regent of Aaye kingdom, Princess Taiwo Adebola, the Odunwo of Aaye kingdom, High Chief Kojere Esho, the Obanla of Aaye kingdom, Chief Dele Akande, Yeyelobirin of Aaye kingdom, Chief Mrs Bosede Akingbade, Yeye Aro of Aaye kingdom, Arowosafe Elizabeth, Elekin of Aaye kingdom, Chief Kolawole Ajayi, the Iyalaje of Aaye kingdom, Chief Mrs Morenike Olorunsola, and the Oshodi of Aaye kingdom, High Chief Adebayo Olatunji Samuel.

Story by media team, office of Ondo State First Lady.