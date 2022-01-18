In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 concurrent Legislative By-Elections across Four (4) States of the Federation as follows:

***Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Cross River State;

***Akpabuyo State Constituency, Cross River State;

***Ngor-Okpala State Constituency, Imo State;

***Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State;

***Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Plateau State;

***Pankshin South State Constituency, Plateau State.

The Party’s approved timetable/schedule of activities for the concurrent Legislative By-Elections was signed by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

Schedule of activities

***Notice of Election to the State Chapter – Tuesday 18th January, 2022

***Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat) – Tuesday 18th January, 2022

***Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – Monday 24th January, 2022

***Screening of Aspirants – Wednesday 26th January, 2022

***Publication of claims and objections – Friday 28th January, 2022

***Screening Appeals – Sunday 30th January, 2022

***PRIMARY ELECTION – Tuesday 1st February, 2022

***Election Appeal – Thursday 3rd February, 2022

The expression of interest and nomination forms for the House of Representatives positions cost N3, 850, 000. For the State House of Assembly positions, the forms cost N850, 000. Female Aspirants and Physically Challenged Aspirants 50% of the prescribed fees for each positions.