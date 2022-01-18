Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said the array of awards she has received are a recognition of hard-work and the fact that there are somethings that she is doing well.

She said this on Monday while addressing the staff of her office during the new-year meeting held at the First Lady’s Office, Government House, Alagbaka Akure.

The First Lady said, “You would agree with me that the works we were able to do in the past four years were responsible for the amazing recognitions and awards that we have garnered. It is all an evidence of hard-work and I want us to keep up with it.

“Without sounding immodest, the awards are definitely a recognition of the fact that there are somethings that we are doing well. These achievements, however, are not about me alone. They are products of team work. I appreciate each and everyone of you and I want us to renew our commitment to work. Let’s continue with the good work we are doing for the betterment of the state and also for individual progress.”

Speaking on some of the activities of the First Lady’s Office, Mrs Akeredolu said there is no dull moment in her office, noting that there are a number of activities and initiatives that the office of the First Lady engages in.

“The Office of the First Lady engages in a number of activities and initiatives. Among them are breast, cervical and prostate cancer awareness. In less than two weeks from now, we will mark the world cancer day which will involve cancer awareness, advocacy and all the rest of them.

By August, we will have the Bemore Summer boot camp, which is the heaviest of them all. With the way things are going, we are knocking at the doors of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja to hold a summer boot camp therein. October is breast cancer awareness month. We will also hold the Summer Tennis club later in the year. So, all year round, we have one thing or the other doing.”

The Governor’s Wife, who welcomed the

new members of the National Youth Service Corps, urged them to be dutiful, teachable and hardworking so that they can become better persons in terms of skills and knowledge by the time they are rounding off.

In her words, “The corps members, I must admit, are very useful resource in this office, and we do make good use of them. They are young and it is about the first time they are getting into the world to have a taste of what the world looks like, especially work environment. If they are responsible enough, they will leave here well-informed and skilled, and that will lay the foundation for good things to happen in their lives. I can assure you that you will leave here much more better in terms of knowledge and skills.”

Reacting on behalf of the workforce, the Senior Special Assistant on Gender Research and Documentation, Temitope Daniyan, appreciated the First Lady for her consistent show of love and cares. Daniyan assured the First Lady of continued loyalty and dedication to duties.

Story by Media Team, Office of Ondo State First Lady.