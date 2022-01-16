Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the Igbotako born billionaire and captain of industry has visited the Arole Oodua , Ooni of Ife , His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja the II at his palace, Ile Oodua, Ife in Osun State.

The Araba of Ikale land noted that he received a warm and rousing reception by Oba Ogunwusi in the course of the visit to the foremost Yoruba monarch and he was presented with a special gift by the revered royal father.