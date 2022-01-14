Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday visited Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to condole with the families of the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, and former Governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Governor Akeredolu visited the palace and Akala’s residence with his adorable wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

On the Governor’s entourage were the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, and the Chief of Protocol, Bola Alabi Esq.

Speaking at the Palace, Governor Akeredolu described the late monarch as a rare Soun in Ogbomoso, adding that he was a king who loved his people.

“There are lots of stories, but a rare Soun is gone. This palace is an evidence to show that Baba was totally committed to this town. He believed that Ogbomoso must progress. His reign witnessed tremendous development.

“He didn’t compromise on many things. One of the things I admired about him was his carriage. He was born a King. He carried himself with royalty. Baba was very good to us,” the Governor said.

At late Akala’s residence, Governor Akeredolu commiserated with the widows, children as well as the entire family of the deceased, urging them to take solace in the good work he did while on earth.

Governor Akeredolu, who said he received the news of the late former Governor’s death with a rude shock, noted that he was a man with a large heart.

“When I heard about the demise of my brother, it was shocking to me. Shocking for many reasons. Probably, we would have met a week before his death, but because I was otherwise engaged. I didn’t go for my ADC’s father’s birthday. We would have met. I was to be there.

“He was a man with a very large heart. As you know, we were in different camps. Not politics. I was only a lawyer but on the other side against him. I said he had a large heart because around the time we were in court against him, I became President of the Nigeria Bar Association.

“When I became President, he didn’t owe me any duty to honour me or host me to a dinner. I am not from Oyo State. He hosted me to a dinner and he said I brought honour to Oyo state. Not many men can do that,” Arakunrin Akeredolu recalled.

He stressed that the late Akala lived well, saying after the late Chief Samuel Ládòkè Akíntọ́lá, Akala was another son of Ogbomoso who brought pride to the town.

The eldest son of the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Prince Aderemi Oyewumi, appreciated Governor Akeredolu for visiting the Palace, while the son of the late Akala, Hon. Olamijuwon Alao-Akala, thanked the Governor for condoling the family.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 14, 2022.