Happy birthday to a former Director, Special Duties, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Hajia Lami Tumaka.

Madam, your 62nd birthday celebration thankfully comes with a feeling of sincere gratitude to God for making this a possibility. It is indeed a thing of joy to me, your family, children, grand children, associates, proteges, mentees, and many others to have you celebrated on this auspicious and unique day.

Your sterling feats creditably portray you as a woman with a humane disposition and a track record of achievements in all your endeavours, your career growth was defined by honesty, commitment and hard work.

Hajia Lami is a recipient of the Maritime Media Woman of the Year in 2011 and 2012 as well as a recipient of a poll-driven Best Maritime Industry Public Relations Officer Award, among others.

A multiple award-winner, Lami contributed immensely to the re-branding of NIMASA in particular and the entire maritime sector in general.

Your life and times have characterised exemplary leadership for the womenfolk to emulate because you have demonstrated that women in leadership and administration have the full potential of doing wonders, aside being faced with home-front.

This best describes you as an amazon and horizon of sterling influence who should be wished long life in sound health and multifaceted prosperity. Permit me to wish you the best of all birthday celebrations.

May the love you have shown to humanity return to you multiplied. May this birthday also mark the beginning of a year filled with happy, sweet, awesome memories, and shining dreams.

Congratulations to an integrity and moral icon with class and finesse.

Emmanuel Ajibulu is an infoprenuer, publisher of veracitydesk.com.ng, writer, communication consultant and social media influencer. emmanuelajibulu@gmail.com +2348023660770