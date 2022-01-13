The Ondo State government will continue to work in line with global specifications to discover and solve the socioeconomic problems of its people.

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan announced this resolve while declaring open a 3-day training programme on costing of the Ondo State Long term Devopment Plan in Akure.

The Commissioner remarked that Ondo, being a proactive State in development, will always key into global plans to drive development and make it be on same level with other States across the globe.

“We have our own REDEEMED Agenda for the State, the contents of which we will merge with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations to improve the lot of our people. When both agendas and goals are joined together, our people are going to have more dividends of democracy.”

He informed the participants that they were the first line of trainees and who will in turn train others on how to meet the global goals within the set time frame.

“These three days are very crucial for you and the State as a whole. The destiny, the economic-wellbeing and prosperity of all the people of this State depend on you, what you are able to imbibe in these three days. Its a bottom-up approach, with the people leading by driving their needs themselves. You must find solutions to the most pressing needs of the people, as enunciated by them.”

In her address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public and Inter Governmental Relations, Mrs Bunmi Ademosu implored the participants to repay government’s investment in the project by imbibing the ideas to be taught.

“You are to teach the people what is to be taught here. The goal is global standard and how to replicate it here. Ondo State under Arakunrin Akeredolu is focused on meeting international standard of living for the people. You are privileged to be ambassadors of the State at this time. Let us put the interest of the people above personal prejudice. You have to be up and doing being the trainees, who will impart the knowledge in others, such as public servants and people outside there.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Chief Bunmi Alade had advised the trainees to maximise the opportunity provided for future use.

“Give your best at this training. Display the stuff you are made of. Government is investing so much in this program to bring about change in our peoples’ lives. You role is clear and that is to learn and teach what you have learnt.”

Sunday Ajibola,

Media Manager,

Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.